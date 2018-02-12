Transcript for Which teams will be in the College Football playoff?

Time now for your "Weekend download." Just hours from now, we'll find out who is in the college football P David Pollack joins us from ESPN head quarters. Let's get right to this. Just when you thought Alabama was going to be mortal yesterday and perhaps lose to Georgia. A powerhouse team, they come back and win again. Can anybody beat this team? Yes. I mean, I think Georgia beat them everywhere yesterday but the scoreboard. That doesn't count. There's no consolation prize. I think when you start to look towards the playoffs, Clemson is a team that's been dominant all year long. They have zero losses. A team that has a great defensive line. They can possibly control the line of scrimmage. And they've scored a lot of points. And, hey, listen. Georgia is another team. If you watched that game yesterday, you're walking away going, if Georgia played them again, I think Georgia could beat them. There's a couple of teams. It's clear. It's been bama fatigue for awhile at our network. Alabama is definitely the best team in the country. So, given what you just said, I guess Georgia doesn't have an argument to be in. We're looking at Ohio state to be the fourth or Oklahoma? Which do you think is going to get in? Well, the committee chair. The committee's charge is to get the four best teams. I think Georgia still is very much in play. Now, listen, they had a shot. I think you could argue that they lost. And that might be enough to keep them out. Then you decide between Oklahoma and Ohio state. Oklahoma's only loss is to Texas this football season. And guess what? They avenged that loss in the big 12 championship game yesterday. They can score points in bunches. Their defense is not great. If you don't watch a lot of college football. They're not great at all. But their offense is fun. They are fast. They have a quarterback in Calvin Murray who dances around. Can run around. Can throw it all over the yard. They're almost indefensible on the offensive side of the football. If it's between Oklahoma and Ohio state, I think Oklahoma gets the nod because of avenging their only loss. Not having a bad loss on their resume like Ohio state does. I love the new system. I always say I want to go the eight teams. Then we wouldn't have this conversation every year. So four teams it is. David Pollack, along with the ESPN crew. Thank you, my man. See you today at noon, eastern time. It goes right on through 4:00. The college football playoff selection show on ESPN.

