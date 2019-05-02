Transcript for Tom Brady says it makes him 'cringe' when people call him the 'G.O.A.T'

samaritans got the driver out. Our ABC news exclusive, Michael's exclusive, Tom Brady, one-on-one with Michael. Fresh off -- I still can't believe -- six, six super bowls. It is our exclusive. Six super bowls. I didn't know what to say to him. It was like seeing a unicorn but I did have a chance to go to Florida and sat down with Florida at Disney world and joined the super bowl MVP Julian Edelman both down together for the traditional trip to Disney world and talked about his two loves, football and family. Take a look. We all know it's your sixth super bowl win. Amazing. So for you, I know it never gets old but is there a way to even quantify how much this means? I don't think -- you know, for me, I don't know what to think, you know, other than I'm just blessed. I know I'll be giving back for the rest of my life, you know. I know how hard it is to play in the NFL and I have so much respect for the players, the way the rams played last night, I mean they played so good on defense and so proud of our guys for fighting and just glad to come away with a super bowl win. And we hear all the crowd are getting excited because Julian Edelman is back there. Mr. MVP is getting them fired up. We grew up in the same area five miles apart. I've had that with all the receivers I played with and Julian, we've been together for so long so I've shared a lot of life moments with him. Not just on the football field but off. And he's obviously one of my best friends. A lot of people, myself included, call you the G.O.A.T., you know what the G.O.A.T. Is, greatest of all time. I don't like that. It makes me cringe. Really? I guess I take compliments worse than I take -- I wish you would say you're trash, you're too old. You can't get it done no more. You're driven by criticism more than you're driven by success. Yeah, absolutely. You say you wanted to play ten years. You're already past that point. 45. Do you think you're cutting yourself short? Why not 50? 50 is too long. You know, I think 45 is the goal. I was a late bloomer and struggled in college. Struggled in the early part of my career. I was never the first guy chosen so I think that part is in me. It's deep and it's there and it's not going anywhere, in the foundation of where I was, who I am, where I started, where I'm at now is a reflection of so many things and situations, occurrences that have happened. Ultimate team win and I want to switch gears to family because your kids always still the postgame thunder. Yes, there was Vivian and saw you holding her. She is holding the trophy with her image in the trophy. So how does it feel for you? What do you think your kids get out of watching you? Well, I hope they -- you know, I hope they follow their dreams. To be an older player, you know, I love bringing my kids to training camp. I love bringing them in the locker room, carrying my pads in and at different times they say, daddy, you know, is this a super bowl? My daughter, is this the super bowl, no, it's week nine. You know. And football success is one thing, you know. Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend is really important to me too. Relationship, I'm someone that cares about people. My relationships, I'm very much an introvert. You know, I don't like a lot of this, you know, even though you'd think you run out on the field in front of 70,000 people, to walk through the mall, it would just freak me out, you know? Before the game, you know, speaking of Gisele, she posted something on Instagram and said I got your back along with a tweet picture of both of you guys together. So how much -- how important is she to your success? She's -- I mean, she's my rock. I married someone that is -- I know is my life partner. She's just one of the most caring nurturing people in the world and the way she takes care of our family when I'm working sacrificing a lot of her dreams, you know, that she wants to do for me, I can only tell her I love her so much and she knows and feels it and this is -- family is so important to me. It was -- my parents were there last night, my sisters were there and it's just -- it brings you so much joy when everyone is there to celebrate with you so she's got my back, I have no doubt about that and she knows I have hers. I'll ask one question about Gisele, because you two love each other. She's your life partner. Do you do anything that irritates her? A lot. A lot. Just give me one thing. You're perfect, Tom. I'm not. What is the one thing that irritates your wife. Believe me, I'm so far from perfect. I think for her, you know, a lot of times, you know, things revolve around me in the house and a lot of ways I'm absent in a way and lose track of my responsibilities in the house, you know, and I this I she carries the burden a lot of the times. Do you put out the gar damage -- you don't put out the garbage. The reality is I don't do much and I think that is the thing -- I'm going to do a better job of because she deserves it too. You mentioned your parents being there and your mom, we know she's celebrating being two years cancer-free. It's time you'll never get back. When she's there and my family is there and we had dinner on Friday night before the game, you know, it was just -- that's what life is about. Having these incredible memories with the people you love the most. I mean, he was just, you know, such a great guy and understands balance now is what he's learned. So open. Understands balance and like I said he doesn't like being called the G.O.A.T. And I said you shouldn't have been so good. You shouldn't be so good. He said it, he's a late bloomer. You could see as you were saying in those pictures coming out of the draft, how has this happened? Is it will? Is it skill? For him to be playing at 45 it's all will and it's work. This guy works and that's the one thing I thinkeople lose sight of because of all of his success, they think it just happened. He still works like he's the kid that nobody wanted. The unique thing that most guys don't have. He is a unique person and we have more coming up. He said a lot more but Tom Brady is an amazing football player. He is an amazing guy. Amazing family man, he really

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.