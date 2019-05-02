Transcript for Tom Brady shares Gisele's 'emotional' reaction to Super Bowl win

Great job in "Pop news" and now we'll go to our "Gma" cover story. More of our exclusive one-on-one with Mr. Tom Brady. He's revealing what his wife Gisele said to him right after the big game and whether his kids were following in his footstep. What did she say to you after the game. She said, she said a lot of things. It's an emotional time for awful us and she's so proud. She's just proud of everyone. She loves seeing everyone like jewels and Gronk do well, the guys that have been around. She's tired. It's a long week for everybody. My middle son was sick, so, you know, just like being a parent you're on the road and all these things are going on and your son is not feeling good so holding him most of the game but it was just a great experience for our family. So many people out here all wearing patriots gear. I didn't know there were so many patriot fans all out here. We see you on Instagram playing catch with the boys in the yard. Do they dream of following in dad's footsteps. I think my oldest son really loves sports. Very similar to me. My middle son is more like my wife. Kind of it is very athletic but likes a lot of other things and my daughter is a great little athlete and I'm trying to get her sloughed in some things like hockey. I'm trying to get her into hockey. My wife is like over my dead body you're not putting her out there. She's not going to be checked but whatever they want to do in life, you know, as a parent we just want our kids happy. That is the truth. But if Gisele says no hockey that mean no hockey. It's not going to happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.