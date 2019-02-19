New twist in Jussie Smollett case as police search for motive

A law enforcement source told ABC News the brothers arrested in the alleged attack on the "Empire" star told authorities Smollett staged it because he was upset over a threatening letter.
2:25 | 02/19/19

