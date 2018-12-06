Transcript for Watching the historic summit through the eyes of my grandmother

My grandmother and her. Little brother and escaped. South and South Korea when the woman she's from a town on beef are in eastern. In northeaster we heard a North Korea would have her baby wishes was always to go home and always know what happened to her faintly. Watching this unfold let's talk about it. Bridge she wants it on my long as well something none of us having never really expect to happen. Until there's actual action news something tangible a vacancy. I think she's she's going to be hesitant to believe that anything's really going to change. We know where her family was a day. They had some means so without any target in. She she doesn't know and so that those questions those unanswered questions. Really at the end of her life for things that machine and could not stop thinking of and then it was all she wanted. Wish to go home to see her family and know what happens. If your grandmother could see all of this what do you think shoes and I'll laugh in Sheen. It was all she wants him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.