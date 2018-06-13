Transcript for 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?': 5 life lessons from Fred Rogers

So beautiful. Anger earned. Thank Laura wrote what I think was really unique about. What mr. Rogers was doing is that he embraced. People's uniqueness. He had people on who didn't see on television I mean not just. Kind of racial diversity. But diversity of special needs kids on television which he did all the time which TV shows still don't you. In addition showing people that was. Totally okay to be. Exactly where you are exactly precisely as he would say and I think that complete lack of judgment and that. Total acceptance. Was hugely helpful for kids who maybe didn't get that it home. It. I think the adult tendency is to tell kids not to worry about bad things. But what I think you re heights as the kids are way too Smart intuitive he really to set a plumbing. Level with its let me explain to them the bad things do happen but in age appropriate ways or help them processed those things. Remember hearing about the on land and being shot in New York. President Reagan and his friends in Washington. But the people who are doing these terrible things. Are making a lot of other people's sad and angry. But when we get sad and angry you're not. We know what to do with our feeling so we don't have to heard up and he. And these are. Heavy issues are chauffeured to secure olds but kids have to deal with these things. I think she was telling kids that they were worthy of human dignity. There were worthy of self esteem they're worthy of being loved. And and that way he was hugely empowering. You know right. I think that's something that we don't pay enough attention to thank you. He met such a great deal something kids. And to me. It's kindness. Even when it's not deserved it's this idea of blind kindness. Putting kindness out there the world and if you do that. Kindness will come back. And kindness won't take grip you know it's how we can have a healthy neighborhood are healthy society. Despite putting as much kindness to others we possibly can. Rather than. Judging something. Or expressing anger or fear. Look for a positive expression. This promotion so looking for the helpers trying to find compassion trying to find understanding. With something that. Would always be his first instinct him no matter what bad things happen there. Only one person in the whole world. Years. Back next time I.

