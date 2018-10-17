12-year-old pens moving 'you are enough' note to her mom

More
Grab the tissues and send to someone who needs to see this.
2:31 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12-year-old pens moving 'you are enough' note to her mom
And. And need. And. Blue. And and yeah. Yeah. EU. And are. And and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58563109,"title":"12-year-old pens moving 'you are enough' note to her mom","duration":"2:31","description":"Grab the tissues and send to someone who needs to see this.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/12-year-pens-moving-note-mom-58563109","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.