Transcript for Amazon faces complaints over sponsored products placed in registries

Amazon is facing some complaints about sponsored ads and accused of applausing them on gift reg cities without people knowing. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis takes a closer look. Reporter: You've got a baby on the way, so naturally you head to Amazon to create a registry. The gifts begin to arrive. To your surprise some are unrecognizable. Why do we need a vino baby lotion. We can get that anywhere. Reporter: It happened to this expectant parent when gifts that weren't on their wish list started showing up. It was really confusing when we got this. We didn't ask for it. My wife didn't want it. I didn't want it and once we figured out that a friend had paid money for something that none of us wanted like trying to do something nice for us then we got really annoyed. Reporter: Turns out for more than a year Amazon has been automatically including as many as three sponsored products on baby registries. With the baby registry ads Amazon was unique. We did look at target, we looked at bye-bye baby which is bed, bath & beyond and for them you open one and it's blank. For Amazon you open one and there were effectively items already in your shopping cart ready to be purchased by people looking for your registry. Reporter: The ads appear the same as the other items on the registry save for a small tag that readed sponsored. Amazon now says we're constantly experiencing with new ways to improve the shopping experience for customers and these sponsored listings are currently being phased out. And I have to say, Cecilia, I'm a bit familiar with this. Just a few weeks ago I was filling out my own baby registry and this happened to me on Amazon. That's wild. But you buried the lede there. We're so happy for you and your husband. Thank you so much. I want to help people see this. Take a look at this. See how hard it is to spot the word "Sponsored" inside of this registry? Now, Amazon told us overnight they are phasing this out so no new registries will have these sponsored posts within them. However, if you're out there shopping and it's the holiday season and really important to know that retailers are now toying with all these new ways to get to us. Obviously they want to boost their bottom line and make it easier for us to shop and this is the kind of thing you should watch out for as you are shopping for those holiday gifts. So easy to be tricked that this so what happens if you end up receiving some of these items that someone bought by clicking on one of these ads. Amazon said their return policy applies here. You can return them for a full refund. Anybody who has received this type of item off their baby registry from Amazon is entitled to that refund. We won't click on any ads on your baby registry. We're so happy for you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.