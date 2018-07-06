Transcript for Toddler's late night escape accompanied by Golden Retrievers

We're back now with great escape Chloe, toddl busting out of herm at night. Her parent wondering how he did with what out. How does a toder who can't reach the doorknobust out of her room? Aftecareful investigating Chloe's parents F their her had not one, but accomplices and these suspects are familiar fac it was an unsold mystery. How did on chl unable to reach the handle of rbedroom door wind up wandering the halls of her home. Nts did what any tech savvcouple would do. They turned to T baby cam. Turns out sad some he. The culprits,heir family's canineco-conspirators. Tch again their two golden retriers bust foo Chloe's room,e her up and after someli love make a break for it why Chloe right behind her. The dogs are STA I their own right know as thcheese pup Want some food? Reporr: This video of them racing to Dr H nearly 14 million EWS. Dad Chris tells his Colby learned ow T open D hand thee years ago and H and his brother might have haderior motivesor setting Chloe free Ying late she's been dropping food them from their bin so they fighe be good to help feed them breakfast. Some smart dogs there. Mom Nina tells us there was no evidencehat she fed the dog but theogslways eat every umb and Carly after this they'rexperts S would never leave the evidence behind. At is a rookie move. What smart dogs. Smarty loo they were having fun. Woke up smile on her face. Absolutely. Well, her and the dogs. Did she go back tosleep? They said as soon as ke up the first thing she demand they fee her and give her breakfast. But if you watch the video carefully -- one of the D taked her stuffed animal like ey're baiting her out of the room lk at the giant stuffed Al. She uses it as a mat if she toddles D. Seems like a perlycuted soon and they do nave doo handles in thathouse, Theodore knobs. This W the dogs won't be able -- They did not get fed right at. Well, they cleaned up the evidence. Seemso bhe bigger indication. All right, Diane, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.