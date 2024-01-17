This father-son nail salon date is too precious for words

De'Brence McClain wants to be the dad he didn’t have, so he takes his son to the salon, to buy flowers for himself and embrace his own sense of fashion.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live