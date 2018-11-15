Transcript for Why you should get your kid a flip phone instead of a smartphone in 2018

We turn to our series "Cracking the kid code." Some families are going for flip phones instead of smartphones and Becky Worley met up with one family trying it out. Hey, Becky. Good morning, George. Remember these? Flip phone, simple communication tools that don't offer all the distractions and obsessions of smartphones and as we try to avoid the potential mine feels of handing one of these, a smartphone, to a kid, flip phones are making a comeback. Meet the malans. Like so many working parents, pickups and drop-offs are a stressor, but now that Alana is 10, there could be a new option. Live close to school, a mile away. Reporter: The plan is for the girls to start walking and while a cell phone seems like a smart tool for safety. Why not just give them your old smartphone. I think that's one more battle one more thing to deal with. Reporter: Enter the dumb phone. The dumber the phone, the better for me. Reporter: "The Wall Street journal's" David Pearce says they're making a comeback. They used to be call flip phones and then some people call them dumb phones. I kind of think of them as slightly smartphones. Reporter: The screens are small. No social media, but they make calls and you can text. The beauty of these things is not costing a thousand dhars. I don't imagine a lot of these screens will get cracked either. Luckily, no. The battery charge can last a week. What do you think? Reporter: Her moms teach her how to dial and hang up. This is so great. Kids learning how to use old technology. I love this! But she learns quick. Hi, mommy. We're almost home. Reporter: The girls walked home the next day and sporadically for the next two weeks. We're home. So how did it go? Actually I couldn't believe it. It was super cool. Reporter: The girls seemed like to it too. I felt like we accomplished it and I was so happy. Reporter: Happy kids connected family and just enough technology without opening the Pandora's box of kids and smartphones. Manufacturers are making new versions of these phones because they're basically tools, not toys and they just don't suck kids in the way smartphones do, George. Another bonus, you talked about price. These flip phones can be a lot cheaper. Oh, much cheaper. Phones start for as little as 25 bucks. They can be added to a family plan or you can get a pay as you go sim card. One feature, many of the cell carriers also can add gps tracking to the phones so you know where your kid is at all times and my favorite thing especially for kids, these things are almost indestructible. You sold me on that one. Okay, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.