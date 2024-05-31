Mom shows off well-meaning but terrifying birthday cake

This mom posted her creepy cake creation for her daughter on TikTok, and some wondered, "Is it meant to be a cat or dog?”

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live