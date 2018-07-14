Transcript for Parents' technology use linked to children's behavior

chils bad behavior. Joining us now editor of mom.com Ericka souter joining me. We,parent, neo be re Cal with ourwn device. This study shows parents who bedtime haves ore ru fstration, re bad behavior in general. And it's caused by W resechers call tecerence. It's this idea that you'reng your cell phone or your D instead of bonding your children having conversations with them. T a gut check fore be think I'm on the sidethe line sometimes. How do Wix it? Everyone in the household or all devicess. Therare certaitimes when no one can use them and lead by example. You say dinshould be sacred. Absolutely. Time. A lot of people choose dinner, because that's 45 mutes where the phones are idr rep you're talking with your kids. A lot of parents are like my and 5-year-oon't have ch to say. You have to prompt them and pull out the chatter from them but N importanbonding time. Another odedtime. So you want to put your phones away, set down ten minutes of play time. Put on pajamas, read a Ben put the kids to bed and then you can briour cell phback out. Shese are prettmple things. Yeah, they're pretty simple things. I also big fan of tecee Fu that means having fun, maybe on the weekend or twice a Moh where you do a family adventure that has nothing to do wiigr wireless routers or devices. Ca scavenger hunts, camping, ard games, those things do a lot to help you bond with your Kand make for er family life in general. I've been trying to convince myd that a G too is my chores. We'll be right back with "Pop news."

