Preschool handshake ritual is everything right in the world

More
These preschoolers start their day with a hug, handshake, fist bump or smile.
1:31 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Preschool handshake ritual is everything right in the world
Math or some. Dream job. It's my. Dancers. Did pain. You took your children running hit in the stomach cancer. Have good days and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58441254,"title":"Preschool handshake ritual is everything right in the world","duration":"1:31","description":"These preschoolers start their day with a hug, handshake, fist bump or smile.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/preschool-handshake-ritual-world-58441254","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.