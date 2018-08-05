'Strolling Thunder' brings babies to Capitol Hill for a day of advocacy

More
Children and their parents rally for national paid family and medical leave policy.
2:08 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Strolling Thunder' brings babies to Capitol Hill for a day of advocacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55026731,"title":"'Strolling Thunder' brings babies to Capitol Hill for a day of advocacy ","duration":"2:08","description":"Children and their parents rally for national paid family and medical leave policy.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/strolling-thunder-brings-babies-capitol-hill-day-advocacy-55026731","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.