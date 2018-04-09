Teacher's wizarding Hogwarts classroom is pure magic for students

More
Teacher's wizarding Hogwarts classroom is magic.
1:00 | 09/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher's wizarding Hogwarts classroom is pure magic for students
Don't be house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57603810,"title":"Teacher's wizarding Hogwarts classroom is pure magic for students","duration":"1:00","description":"Teacher's wizarding Hogwarts classroom is magic.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/teachers-wizarding-hogwarts-classroom-pure-magic-students-57603810","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.