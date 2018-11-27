Transcript for Woman meets her biological father after unexpected results from a DNA test kit

We are back now with a "Gma" exclusive, a reunion 34 years in the making. Earlier this year we profiled a private Facebook people for people would made life-changing discoveries after using at-home DNA kits. Now, one of those members is sharing her story and, juju, you'll share it with us. Imagine finding out that one of the parents who raised you was not your actual biological parent. Well, the members of this group call themselves npe for not parent expected and one of their members is sharing her journey with us up to the very moment she meets her biological father for the first time. When you find out something that life changes you, it's extreme. Reporter: Sabrina has been on a discovery. The Houston area emt and divorced mother of four took the test earlier along with her paternal grandmother. She's with my kids. She's everything in my life. We just formed a bond that's always been there. Reporter: But that bond was tested when the results showed Sabrina's biological father was not the man who raised her. There was never any question about my paternity. When I figured out we weren't biologically related, it was like somebody just punches you in the stomach. Reporter: Reeling, Sabrina turned to a private Facebook support group founded by Katherine St. Clair for people who get unexpected results. All members are npe for not parent expected. We're ridiculed a lot because the attitude is you shouldn't be talking about this. Why air the dirty laundry. Exactly. That's calling me dirty laundry and I'm not dirty laundry. I'm a human being. Reporter: They helped her find her biological father stationed in Germany at the same time as her father who raised her. How do I tell this man, hey, I think you're biologically my father? Reporter: She reached out on social media to Duane kellums now living in India. She asked if I had been stationed in Germany at a certain time and some certain other locations and people and I had informed her I had been. He realized it was possible and he was very accepting from the beginning. Reporter: Now after months of wondering with her grandma's blessing Sabrina is about to come face-to-face for the first time with her biological father. I know if I was in her shoes, I would want to do the same thing. He said it's been 34 years, I don't want to waste another day not knowing you. Reporter: Duane here at the airport to meet her. I know this is a final piece for her puzzle. How are you? All right. How are you? Nervous. I love your hair. Thank you. Oh, you're so small like your mom. Oh, my god. You're so tall. I didn't get that gene. Reporter: Father and daughter making up for lost time. Sabrina meeting a new grandmother and a sister and just last week Duane made it to Thanksgiving dinner with Sabrina to meet more of her family and reunite with Sabrina's mother. She's sharing her story to help others. Not every outcome is positive. However, it shouldn't remain a secret. You know, this is you. This is part of your identity. Suddenly she's here. Honestly, robin and I are sharing clean nicks at this point. You should know we reached out to Sabrina's mother and father who raised her. Both say they support their daughter in all this and reached out to ancestry and said they have a whole team of people waiting for more sensitive questions to come up. This could be life changing for everyone involved so what advice do they have? Imagine how disorienting and scary it is. They have a step-by-step plan on how to reach out to family who may not want to hear from you necessarily but the bottom line is treat the entire process with kindness, especially yourself. Because there will be surprises around every corner. But, boy, when he saw his daughter, it was just like 34 years had just evaporated, the way he was with her. They're creating new family bonds and creating more love all the way around. Yeah, well, I'm glad this turned out as it did. Thanks for sharing it. Let's head to rob.

