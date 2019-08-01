Transcript for Woman meets her boyfriend after giving birth to his child

That is a tough act to follow. Our cover story, a look at a unique family. A mom who gave birth to her daughter and fell in love with the father a decade later. Reporter: Aaron long only started dating the mother of his 13-year-old daughter last year. It's kind of like I'm living in a science fiction story. Reporter: Confused? You see, Aaron was a sperm donor in the mid '90s. In 2005 Jess selected his sperm to have her daughter with her female partner. What is it about Aaron's profile, his sperm donor profile? Build this story in the head of the values you have. What kind of person might not just share our values because I don't think those are genetic but be drawn to the same kinds of things we're drawn to. Reporter: That's when Alice came into the picture. Jess and her wife split up a couple of years ago. At just the time that their precocious daughter Alice started poking around the DNA testing tight 23 and me. There she found her father. So Alice's mother and biological father got to talking as well. When we met in person, I don't know, the attraction seemed harder for either of us to denow. Reporter: How long was it before you realized the father of your daughter might turn out to be your boyfriend at some point? Longer than for Aaron, this was not my relationship or my journey to jump into and mess up forever. Reporter: The relationship so unconventional and surprising it reminds them of the plot to the movie "The kids are all right." I just keep seeing my kids' expressions in your face. Really? Really? Reporter: Aaron had invited Jessica and Alice to live in the same communal home as him and they did. Turns out Aaron has a lot of other kids as well. Bryce, Madi, Jamie. Reporter: Do you think you might have more kids? It's very hard to say. I did a little bit of pretty shoddy math and came up with a figure of 67 as a maximum and it's hard to say. Reporter: Several of Aaron's kids featured in the upcoming documentary "$40 a pop" including Bryce who is now in the military and 21-year-old Madi who also lives in the communal home. We all have the nose. We have these large noses. Reporter: What was it like when you met him. We hit it off right away. I won't be these kids' parents but I feel like I can be their friends and I can be just someone for them to look at and think about when they contemplate nurture and nature questions. Just want to make sure you got that. 67 kids, George. Now, it's fascinating to see how similar their personalities are, in this case nature seems to win over nurture. Aaron does know the identity of ten of his biological kids but he says he's not reaching out to all of them yet especially the younger ones. George. That story was so much more complicated than I expected. Yeah.

