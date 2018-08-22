Woman's coming out advice to her younger self has us in tears

More
Grace Baldridge, 27, tweeted a photo of herself with three childhood friends at prom back in 2009, before she came out as a gay woman.
0:35 | 08/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman's coming out advice to her younger self has us in tears
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57344588,"title":"Woman's coming out advice to her younger self has us in tears","duration":"0:35","description":"Grace Baldridge, 27, tweeted a photo of herself with three childhood friends at prom back in 2009, before she came out as a gay woman.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/womans-coming-advice-younger-us-tears-57344588","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.