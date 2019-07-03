Transcript for Working moms at Amazon fight for day care

Now to the group of working mothers who are taking on the retail giant Amazon hoping to change the way the company -- hoping to change the company from within and they're 1800 employees asking for help with emergency child care and will help them rise through the ranks they say and Becky Worley has more from San Francisco. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, what is the one thing that strikes fear in a working mother's heart, when her child care falls through. A group of Amazon employees calling themselves the momazonians want help with that. Fancy gyms, yoga classes, 24-hour snacks. Tech companies are notorious for perks that help attract and retain employees. But a group of 1800 women working at Amazon are asking for a perk that's far more practical, backup day care. They call themselves mom plus Amazon, momazonians. Reporter: Bloomberg showing date that they're about to meet. They're bringing evidence to bring up the issue what it's like to be a working parent at Amazon and how that derails women's careers. Reporter: Something they could use. Out of the 17 senior vice presidents reporting to Jeff bezos only one is a woman. When a working mother doesn't have a backup she's forced to miss critical meetings. She's forced to miss critical opportunities that could lead to promotion. When you literally cannot be there when you have a sick kid that day, well, obviously your career is hindered over time. Reporter: Currently apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft offer backup day care benefits. Some companies offer these backup day care services where you don't have to worry about it. You can find a place for your kid and not sacrifice another day at work. Reporter: But Amazon says comparisons to other companies might be like apples and Oranges and in a statement that included various details of family, fertility and parental benefits they said in part, we're proud to offer valuable competitive benefits to our over 250,000 U.S. Employees including hourly, salaried, corporate and operations from $15 minimum wage to 401(k) Matching, flexible parental leave and health benefits. Amazon tells me that since they allocate all benefits to all employees, they shouldn't be compared to other tech companies. Think about it. They're more like the targets and the Walmarts of the retail world. But maybe that's why the 1800 momazonians are fighting from within to change things. A forward looking company like Amazon can make this happen, it puts a lot of pressure on other big companies and if this becomes standard, it makes things better for all women and all families, Michael. Yep, changing it for the betterment of everyone. Thanks, Becky. I'll call in I guess a

