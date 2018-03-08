8-year-old patient marks end of radiation with an empowering gong ceremony

More
It was a celebration that brought tears to the mother's eyes.
0:57 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8-year-old patient marks end of radiation with an empowering gong ceremony
He it's not industry get one for all they've endured. He street get one for Monday and insert it on my time now. Me. It makes people happier. The candidates. They look like Clinton. Way. Here. Review hearing you're here up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57001687,"title":"8-year-old patient marks end of radiation with an empowering gong ceremony","duration":"0:57","description":"It was a celebration that brought tears to the mother's eyes.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/year-patient-marks-end-radiation-empowering-gong-ceremony-57001687","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.