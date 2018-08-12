-
Now Playing: 25 Days of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Me Double Chocolate cookie recipe
-
Now Playing: Try these Cookies and Cream Stuffed Santa Bellies cookies
-
Now Playing: Try Taste of Home's eggnog cookies recipe
-
Now Playing: 25 Days of Cookies: Reese Witherspoon's 'Cowboy Cookies' recipe
-
Now Playing: How to make M&M Christmas cookie bars
-
Now Playing: Taste of Home's no-bake holiday cornflake cookies
-
Now Playing: Alex Guarnaschelli's candy cane cookie sandwiches recipe
-
Now Playing: A 12-year-old boy and his real-life superhero meet for the first time on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Julia Roberts reacts to Meghan Markle's comment
-
Now Playing: 'The Hate U Give' star Amandla Stenberg on her new role
-
Now Playing: Take it from Debra Messing: 'You are perfect the way you are.'
-
Now Playing: 'Joy to the world!': This home is glowing with 25,000 Griswold-inspired lights
-
Now Playing: 911 calls reveal panic as 85-year-old attacked by alligator
-
Now Playing: Teacher arrested after cutting student's hair
-
Now Playing: James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Women describe working for Trump as undocumented immigrants
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet hydroplanes off runway amid California storms
-
Now Playing: Meet the new 'Bachelor' contestants
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry stars as 'layaway angel'
-
Now Playing: Is your Android phone tracking you?