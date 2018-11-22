Would you eat Snickers salad at Thanksgiving dinner?

More
Snickers salad was voted Thanksgiving's most unpopular dessert, according to FiveThirtyEight.
1:18 | 11/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Would you eat Snickers salad at Thanksgiving dinner?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59348371,"title":"Would you eat Snickers salad at Thanksgiving dinner?","duration":"1:18","description":"Snickers salad was voted Thanksgiving's most unpopular dessert, according to FiveThirtyEight.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/eat-snickers-salad-thanksgiving-dinner-59348371","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.