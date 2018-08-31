1 of 7 fierce female chefs setting a place at the table for women in the industry

More
"Good Morning America" reports on 7 women chefs in the game.
0:45 | 08/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 of 7 fierce female chefs setting a place at the table for women in the industry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57513642,"title":"1 of 7 fierce female chefs setting a place at the table for women in the industry","duration":"0:45","description":"\"Good Morning America\" reports on 7 women chefs in the game.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/fierce-female-chefs-setting-place-table-women-industry-57513642","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.