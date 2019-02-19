Samin Nosrat teaches a home chef how to cook with fat and heat

More
The chef, coookbook author and star of the Netflix series "Salt, Fat, Acid and Heat," shows how to cook at home using fat and heat.
6:44 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samin Nosrat teaches a home chef how to cook with fat and heat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61159834,"title":"Samin Nosrat teaches a home chef how to cook with fat and heat ","duration":"6:44","description":"The chef, coookbook author and star of the Netflix series \"Salt, Fat, Acid and Heat,\" shows how to cook at home using fat and heat. ","url":"/GMA/Food/video/samin-nosrat-teaches-home-chef-cook-fat-heat-61159834","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.