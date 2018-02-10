Transcript for Actor Eric Idle reveals how one of his parties almost ruined a scene in 'Star Wars'

It's time for our lunch break with comedian, actor and author of "Always look on the bright side of life" Eric idle. You brought us a little snack. Yes. You wanted something inappropriate to eat. So I have ordered something. Okay. Oh, yes. Is that spam? It is spam. Actually I thought it should be kept in the tin. It's not really for eating. It's more for comedy. We were talking about your book, you guys at "Monty python" you partied like rock stars. You partied like rock stars. There was one party that Harrison Ford and Carrie fisher both attended. How was that? Carrie was staying at my apartment in London during "The empire strikes back." It was the second one. They were very tired and depressed and miserable. They were filming on "L" street. It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from there. There were long days filming. I said I'll cheer you up. I brought a bottle and it was composed of fig, 40%, and 60% alcohol. It was really strong, but they were very depressed. We do a kindness to our friends overseas in England. So we gave them little drinks and then people started to arrive and a party broke out. If you can believe this, all of of the rolling stones turned up. Wow. I, of course, pretended that happened every day. Hi guys, sure, have a seat. This party went on all night until 6:00 in the morning when the cars arrived to take them to the studio for work. We went to bed and the stones went to hang upside down in their caves. They went to work. About a year later I saw the movie of the scene they shot that morning. They came out of the space ship to see Billy Dee Williams and Carrie goes hi and Harrison is still clearly drunk. I went, yes, I ruined a scene in "Star wars." That's the most epic story to never be topped ever again. Thank you for this delectable lunch you've brought.

