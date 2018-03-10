Transcript for Bobby Moynihan and BB-8 visit 'GMA Day'

I love you came out to the "Duck tales" theme. Yes, as I should always. Can we give a -- ??? duck tales ??? Thank you, Tommy. I love my ice cream guy Tommy. You got an ice cream guy. I do. You're a busy man. You're part of two animated series. Yeah. You play louie in "Duck tales" and you're orca in "Star wars resistance." Yes. I know from previous conversations with you, you're a massive "Star wars" fan. When they gave you the call to be a part of this, were you a little nervous? Of course. I'm still nervous about it. I got "Snl" and that was my life's dream. I remember Loren calling me and telling me and it was one of the greatest days of miff life. When they called me for "Star wars," it was not dissimilar. It's fun, man. When you're in animation, a lot of it is in a sound booth. You're not really seeing people. Have you met many of your co-stars? Yeah. On the show I play orca and Jim rash from "Community" plays flick. Jim couldn't be here today, but I brought another co-star. Can I bring him out? Yeah. Come on out buddy. You brought bb8. What's that? I'll get you ice cream I swear. He wants ice cream. We were rolling through times square with an ice cream cart and figuould stop by. We're glad you did. Bb8 is not the only surprise. He brought ice cream for everybody in tudience. I did. We'll get you guys fed. Bobby, thank you again. Bb8, thank you as well. You can check out the series

