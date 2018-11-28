Transcript for Carla Hall shares delicious recipes for Granny's meatloaf, spiced pecans and more

We're with Carla hall who has been with us cooking all day. She's cooking up some delicious things throughout the show. Carla, what have you been making? Meatloaf. I did the pimento cheese with grilled celery. I don't think people think to grilled celery. I made spiced nuts. The nuts are addictive. They're perfect for the holiday. They're also perfect to have as snacks around. How long does it take to make a meal, like on a Sunday? Let's say you give yourself two hours. I'm going to do the meatloaf. You're working with ground meat. You throw everything in there. You're going to make two. Then you can make your vegetables. Do a whole pan of vegetables. What are these? We have parsnips, carrots, turnips, onions. This can go in a salad. You can puree it for a soup. You have a lot of options. Once you have your meatloaf done and have your vegetables, two hours passive cooking. I love the carrots and the turnips. The high schoolers are going turn up. It's not turn up. It's a turnip. You can reinvent this all week and do different meals. I can do my meatloaf and do it for breakfast or like a brunch thing and put a salad or an egg on it. You can put it in a quesadilla. The meatloaf is in the quesadilla? It is. You can put it in a shepherd's pie. You can do whatever you want to do to use the meat. Can I freeze it for later? Dude, you can freeze it for later. Turn it up! You want some of this? Yes. This is avocado, sour cream and spices. This egg -- can I feed somebody? I'll volunteer. Do you meal prep for the whole week? Sometimes. Carla, I can't be hanging out with you too much. I would be 500 pounds. No, just 499. Here it is. There goes that feeding it to me fantasy. I was trying. That's good. The quesadilla is amazing. Did you add something? I added nothing to it. I had a little hot sauce. That's what it is. Little hot sauce on top of the egg. Carla, on a good eating week, I try to watch carbs. You said you kept that in mind and watched the carb intake. Usually in meatloaf I use oatmeal. Instead of that I used half flax seed and almond flour. Do you miss it? No. I love the taste. He said it's good. I like when you make something at home. Sometimes you make too much. Sometimes you need to prep for the whole week. When you make something that can go into a lot of other dishes, that's the trick. That's the trick. If you plan ahead and think about all the meals you're going to do for the rest of the week, make this in little balls and freeze them and use them when needed. You're good to go. That's how we do it. We love having you cook throughout the whole show. I liked it. I mean, I don't have anything to do now at this hour. Thank you, Carla. We appreciate you. Carla, you're the best.

