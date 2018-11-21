Transcript for Carla Hall's amazing potato, mushroom and celery gratin Thanksgiving dish

We're gearing up for Thanksgiving with the one and only Carla hall. Carla, Isabella has a question for you. Yes Isabella? Carla, what are we making today? We're making a potato, mushroom and celery gratin. We have gloves here. Put your gloves on. Put them on. You want a glove? They're going to eat. They're taste testers. Carla, for Thanksgiving being that you're a chef do you cook for people or do you let somebody else do the cooking since you cook all the time? A little bit of both. It's my favorite holiday. Mine too. I'm going to my sister's house. I'm making the things I want to be delicious. But does she cook like you do? No. Hold on. If you show up with dishes, she's going to be like -- I'm bringing the macaroni and cheese, the corn bread dressing, the cranberry sauce. I'm bringing the sweet potato rolls. I'm bringing the alcohol lard greens. What else is there besides the Turkey? Whatever she wants. Let's get to it. Sara, we're going to roast the mushrooms and celery. It's about a pound of mushrooms. You're going to put olive oil. Just drizzle. There's a sign here that says do not use all the salt. Somebody knew who they were dealing with. You want to toss them. You want to coat them. We want a hot oven, 425. Everything goes in. All the flavor gets -- You mean that's why you -- That's why we have the gloves on, sweetie. You have to spell out the instructions. We're going to roast that for 15 minutes until it's all nice and charred. Sophia will handle this side. Sophia will do the cooking. She only has one side. You can have my gloves. This is heavy cream. Then put in all the shallots. All of them. That's the key word that Sara has a problem with. Wait for her to tell you what to put in. The pepper, I have measured all of it. I have measured the salt, all of this. Then we have some garlic. Michael you could be doing the nutmeg. Okay. Listen to me. Look at my eyes. Half, half of the cheese. These girls are more capable than me. Like that? Yeah, the nutmeg. This is why I'm making part of the meal at home. This seems like I'm going to scrape my hand or something. Careful. We have our cream mixture and we pour that into the potatoes. They're really thin. Is that enough? That's enough. We don't have any time, child. This goes in. We mix it up. Sophia, let me have the mushrooms and celery. We want to mix all this in here. Use your gloves and put them in here, baby. Come on. This is TV. We've got time limits. We mix all this up. This goes into a dish right over there. I got the dish. This goes in here. Goes in here. We cover it with parchment paper and foil. It really comes together. Then we cook it here. We take the other half of our cheese and put this in the oven for another ten minutes and then we have this. Is that this? Yes. Here you go. Sara, I know that you're not doing carbs. We're trying to not to. I did one exactly the same way with cauliflower, roasting the cauliflower first and it's delicious. It's this one? Yes. Swap out those ingredients. Give it a taste. Carla, that is amazing. I was eating the potato one and then I swapped out the cauliflower. It's amazing. It's always amazing because it's cooked by Carla hall. Thank you, Carla. Go to goodmorningamerica.com for Carla's full recipes. This is something you can make right before the holidays. You may need that one extra

