Now Playing: Carla Hall has your perfect recipe for fall

Now Playing: Carla Hall reveals her secret weapon for the perfect fall dish

Now Playing: '#DoNotDisturb': Jedediah Bila shares the top reasons she's putting down her phone

Now Playing: Former 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant praises the new doctor, Jodie Whittaker

Now Playing: Carla Hall's favorite dishes feature this fall staple

Now Playing: Tony Danza's grandson calls him 'grampy' and we are melting

Now Playing: New, surprising details about Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding

Now Playing: As Spotify turns 10 -- who made the list for top-streamed artists?

Now Playing: Taylor Swift brought the house down at the AMAs and broke a record

Now Playing: John David Washington talks family, football and his amazing year

Now Playing: 'Frozen' themed newborn photos has us thinking about warm hugs

Now Playing: Woman sings musical parody of 'Scary time for boys' in wake of Kavanaugh confirmation

Now Playing: Inside the ultimate American Music Awards fan experience

Now Playing: Met Gala announces a 'camp' fashion theme for next year's event

Now Playing: Actor Timothee Chalamet was nervous to act with 'The Office' star

Now Playing: Disney launches 'Dream Big Princess' for International Day of the Girl

Now Playing: Drew Brees reacts to making NFL history

Now Playing: How a yoga studio near Fort Hood is serving its military community

Now Playing: The best moments backstage at the American Music Awards