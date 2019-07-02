Transcript for Chef Lidia Bastianich's National Fettuccine Alfredo Day dish

Because it's national fettuccine Alfredo day. And there's no better way to celebrate than to learn how to make your own. We're here with Emmy award-winning TV host and author Lidia bastianich. Thank you for joining us. My pleasure. We are -we're excited about this. Because this is one of my favorite things to have, by the way. It's one of the favorite pastas. It's simple. Straightforward. So rich. So delicious And Valentine's day is coming up. And this is the perfect dish to make -- Is it, though? Because if you want to get romait's a little heavy after fettuccine Alfredo? You wear it out. Okay, mama Lidia. She's been wearing it out. That's why she's pregnant right now. Don't encourage any more. You know the birtof fettuccine Alfredo happened in Rome. And Alfredo is in Rome. His wife was expecting. She couldn't keep food down. So he took pasta, butter, and cheese, everybody loves it. I've existed on that. He enriched it with cream, with cheese, with more butter. And this is the birth of fettuccine Alfredo. It was all about birth any way. There you go. How do we do this? The first thing you have the water boiling. I have fresh fettuccine here. And the sauce separately. You can do a dry fettuccine. It takes a little longer to cook. Make sure that the water you have is salted. If you want the 101 on this, go to our Instagram @strahan&sara. You can follow each step in-depth. That's cream? That's cream. I'm starting it off. You could lighten it up with milk. We want it rich. You have the sauce separately. Salt in the water. Right. And no oil. No fat in the oil. Why not oil? It sticks to the pasta. Okay. And it inhibits the absorption of sauce. Oh. You know the old saying -- that's -- you know the old saying that if you throw pasta to the wall, if it sticks, it's done. Well, that's what you want. A little stickiness to the pasta. And you don't want to drain it. I've been doing it wrong all this time. I rinsed it. That's what I'm here for. I like it. All of this? Yeah, put it in there. You mix it right away. You put pasta, especially fresh pasta. Open it up and give it a twirl. Give it a twirl, Michael. Yeah, you have here the -- go ahead. That's a lot of flair going on there. Michael. That was a twirl. We're going to do the sauce. You have the cream. And I add a little bit of sage flavor to it. And what I do is, see, I'm using the fresh leaves. The fresh kind of -- the whole little branch. This looks so good. We'll put some butter. Oh, there's gotta be butter. And a little bit of salt. Good. Just a little bit of salt. Because the butter is not salted. The cream is not salted. You have to put the cream in first? Yes. Not the butter. You don't want the butter to separate. You want the butter to stay. Then, what I do is I take a little bit of the pasta water, too. Pasta water. Yes. Pasta water is always good when you're making your pasta. Always save some. Your sauce becomes too dense, the pasta begins to stick, you go to the pasta water. It's your magic ingredient, kind of. Absolutely. It's your kind of save the day situation. Oh, I like that. So let's -- Mix that up. Mix that up. So now, you know, pasta, kind of, you got to eat it right away. Carbs have been maligned. But I love carbs. It's all about Italia. It's so satisfactory. It's easy to make. By the time you cook the pasta, you can make simple sauces. Whether it's this one. Whether it's a tomato sauce. So that will time out at the same time? Absolutely. But you could make the sauce beforehand. Don't reduce it entirely because then you have to finish the pasta in the sauce. Okay. So -- But even though you don't rinse the noodles, you still drain it all? You can drain it. You pull it out? I'm going to fish around and throw it right in here. I want to do it like you do it. You do it like Lidia does. That's my motto. The little one, children love this kind of pasta. Pasta, butter, and cheese. They love it. But you know what you can do? With pasta like this, fettuccine, you can add some vegetables. Add proteins. Pancetta. That's for you. That's rich. But you can add peas. Straight out of there. Straight out of there. Right in here. Okay. You see. Or you can drain it. You know. No, here we do it like Lidia does it. I always do that. That looks fun. Collect it all. Mix it all up. And so -- okay. You and I that's it. I'm an eater. I'm the on-set eater. You're the on-set eater. I'll let you do the labor. I'm with child. Oh, that's your excuse. Five more months of that. So -- Are you okay? Do you eat? My first trimester. I had really bad all-day sickness. Pasta, all the time. This is the birth of fettuccine. So you see. You're an example. I'm turning into a noodle, Lidia. No, no, no, no. No, no. This looks delicious. Smells so good. How about, guys, you were supposed to be cooking with me. Oh. The cheese. The cheese, Michael. It goes on last. If you put it in, it kind of pulls apart. The strings of cheese. And then, kind of little fat on the side. Because -- cheese -- okay. Okay. Mama Mia. Now take a little bit -- I think you're too dense there. There's a lot of things going on over there, Lidia. The pasta. The pasta is too dense. Give me some of that pasta water. It's not enough time to save him, Lidia. Abort. Abort. You keep going. Thank you for celebrating this with us. The cheese is last. Remember that.

