Transcript for 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu reveals she almost wasn't in the movie

off the boat." That returns this week for season five. Let's look at the clip. This is great. I'll get the boys and we'll go to the reading. It's my job. I don't go to the restaurant and stare at you. This is your big day. The boys should see how your hard work pays off. You would just be taking up space from book buyers. If I want to read the graphic sex scenes, I need to be comfortable doing the sound effects. Please welcome Constance Wu. I can't believe they used that one. What a great show. First I want to congratulate you on "Crazy rich Asians." Thank you. It is the highest grossing romantic comedy in ten years, off the charts. I heard you almost missed the chance at this dream role. How did that happen? Yeah. They wanted me for it, but my schedule didn't work for "Fresh off the boat." Which I love being on. I was like all right. I have to let this job go. Then a couple months later I thought it wouldn't hurt to write an email saying how much I wanted it. I did. I guess it was a really good email. It worked. It's amazing how much the representation in this film has affected people. Chrissy Teigen who now goes by Teigen, or always did. We had it wrong. Her daughter Luna was in the film and yelled out grandma in Thai because she thought the woman who played your mom was her grandma. Do you get other stories like that? I get stories like that every day. People on the street who didn't even realize how much representation meant to them because it wasn't a topic of conversation. It's made people aware. It's just a movie, just a story, but story is how we make meaning in our lives. Representation brings possibility. For little girls who want to feel like their stories are valued by American culture, I think it's been tremendous. I'm so grateful to be a part of it. It's great that you wrote that letter. In this film, the film changed history. You've also done that on TV. "Fresh off the boat" changed it too. Been there done that. We appreciate you being here,

