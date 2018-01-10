Transcript for Do you follow anyone on social media who constantly posts about their kids?

It is a bad day for bragging parents. Now this is a good one. Oh, bragging parents are proud parents. I think all parents brag a little bit. A new survey reveals parents bragging online is driving social media anxiety to unprecedented levels. Okay. Have you ever watched people bragging about their kids that made you feel inadequate? Never. Your life is your life. I don't care what you're doing. I totally understands when somebody puts something up and they're proud of their kids. I understand that. Whenever somebody goes overboard, good for you. That's a wise attitu. That's very healthy. I myself have experienced anxiety. It's fall. Every one of my friends has taken their kids to a pumpkin patch or apple picking. I look at my kids and I'm like you got me. We haven't done any of those things and I look at the pictures. You're happy they went. You're not mad, but you're like max should we be picking apples with our babies. Everyone else with a cute outfit on have been picking in a patch near New York City. People are doing that in that post. I believe that in that moment they're amazing parents. That's what they want you to see. Mission accomplished. A lot may be amazing parents. They are. I never look at someone else's life and go -- if I want to do it I do it. I don't mean to. I look and I'm like what a great family. I'm just like this is the fourth pumpkin patch I scrolled by as we sit in our living room in Brooklyn doing nothing. I don't post a lot of things because I don't want to seem like I'm showing off. Or say look what I'm doing. I hold back to be honest to you. I have friends that know they're doing that and they continue to do it. They know it's getting to you. It's driving me bonkers. You should say I saw you in the pumpkin patch. Hey, I own that pumpkin patch. Thank you for going. I can sit my kids down in the living room with pumpkin spice and say happy fall. We actually pooled our audience. Okay. 26% of our audience said it stresses them out. 74% are a little more wiser like Michael and do not care. We asked them what do parents post online that drives you nuts. We got the top three. Too many baby pictures is number three. Yes. I like a throwback baby picture. Too many currents is like okay, I get it. I like a good throwback. What I don't like is when your kids are your profile pictures. If I want to be friends with your kids, I'll send them a friend request. You'll never see me do that. Two, political posts. I've had to break up with some of my parents' friends. You get worn down. There's so much going on every day. When you got to read it on something that's supposed to remove your mind and you read about it, it does wear you down. Then the number one reason was posting personal conversations publicly. That one I've never done. I love it. Yes! Our audience announcer has a lot of pent up social media anxiety. Why would you do that? It's between me and you. The worst to me is the relationship confessions. Michael I love you more today than the day I married you. Every day you prove you're the type of man I want our children to be. When I woke up this morning and you surprised me in bed in breakfast -- you're like seriously roll over and tell

