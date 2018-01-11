Transcript for 'Friday Night Lights' star Minka Kelly has a new action-packed superhero show

Come on over here. Okay. Hey, hey. Hi. So it's a lunch break. What did you bring us, and what is the story behind this? This looks amazing. So it's doritos and cream cheese. They made it look fancy, and I asked for the brick because -- You normally eat it right off -- It breaks the chips so the trick is to sort of skim the top. Oh. Otherwise you're going to -- it's not a dip. We're fancy on this show. You just got to do it -- #Classysnacks. Did you try it? It's delicious. It is delicious, and our ce is, like, how dare they eat in front of us? So don't worry. Later on, everybody is going to have a chance to try it, okay? We'll make sure everybody has a chance to try it. Yes. And minka, we were talking about Halloween. Uh-huh. I heard you ran into some funny costumes this year. Yeah. Yeah. I ran into Lyla and Riggins. It was really fun. Yeah, it was -- it was really flattering. Did you spot it right away? Well, of course. I mean, he had a huge -- a wig on and the Jersey, the 33 Jersey and she had the cheerleader outfit. "Friday night lights." Sara loves it. I'm religious. I bought a t-shirt. I don't buy swag a lot, but I had the clear eyes, full hearts can't lose, and I wore it until it had holes in it. Wow. Aw. I love football so of course, I love it. But I'm sure, you know, hall -- Halloween, it must feel like Halloween every day on the set of your show. It does. You play the vigilante, don't have. -- Dove. What is it like to put on the costume? I love the costume. It's really fun. As soon as it's all finally on -- it takes a few people to get into it -- but you feel powerful. You feel like, I'm ready to fight? I'm glad you didn't wear that here today then. It's fun, you know? And I have this set of wings that are about 30 pounds. Oh. Yeah. I have a whole rig under the suit that they connect to, and it's fun. I don't fly because I'm a vigilante. I don't have superpowers. They weigh 30 pounds? They weigh 30 pounds and they're my shield and my weapon and I take people under my wing and protect them. It's fun. I have a supersuit team that comes in and holds them up for in between takes. Yeah, and you don't shy away from anything in the fight scenes. There is blood. There is bones. Yes. We have a clip. Oh, yeah. Let's take a look. Okay. Our hero. Woo! You're kicking butt. That looks like a lot of fun, but a lot of people have stunt doubles, obviously. But you do a lot of your stunts yourself. What is the training like for you? I will say a lot of that is my double. I do insist on doing it at least once because the less they have to replace you, the better. Yeah. But I trained beforehand with my trainer. He got me really strong and just ready to be able to handle whatever the stunt coordinators throw at me when we get there, and I trained in fighting. I trained in ballet. Oh wow. My character's history is ballet, jujitsu and she is a gymnast. So I just had to get strong, and agile and ballet was the hardest of all of it. Really? Yeah. Yeah. Really. Because you're used to being strong and everything being strong when with ballet, it has to look effortless and light and graceful and beautiful. You're pulling it off. You do it very well. Thank you. Thank you. It's fun to play a character who is warm and kind and nurturing, but also a bit of a badass and saves the men. As you can see, I'm saving hawk there. All women save men all the time. It's true. I just want to eat the doritos. It's Thursday, so we're going to throw it back. Okay. We have a couple of photos we want to show of you, and can you explain these pictures we pop up? There is an eyebrow gaming on on here. Yeah. Yeah. That's me. That is impressive. My best. Very strong brow. Yeah. It's a strong wet N wild spice brown. Spice brown. Yeah. Same for the eyebrows is the same for the lip liner, yeah. We haven't seen that in a few years. That was the look. No. I remember I used to outline my lip with a darker pencil and. And foundation on the middle. All these secrets. Oh, yeah. Take notes, Michael. I didn't know that. I guess it is -- you're awesome, and this show is awesome, and we love seeing you. Thank you. Thank you for this, because this is something I can take home with me and have no problem chowing down on. Minka's show, it is called "Titans." It is streaming now on D.C. Universe. Make sure you go check out dove,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.