Transcript for 'GMA Day' breaks down the holiday sweater that's striking a spooky debate

Now have you started planning your Halloween costume? Absolutely not. Yeah, didn't think so. But it is a bad day for Halloween. Never. How can it be a bad day when you get candy? This is the thing. People are ditching their costumes for Halloween's new trend, the ugly Halloween sweater. Now people are saying the sweaters are a bit lazy. Are ugly Halloween sweaters fun and festive or a costume copout? I think it depends on where you are going. If you are going trick or treating, you put on a costume. If it's a Halloween party, the sweater's cool because you don't have stuff falling off, and you're not worried about the contraptions connected to you. It's a Ying and a yang. What do you think? I think they are a copout, and I think they are a total copout. Right now, I would like to let know the audience is in my corner today because we did take a poll. We took a poll, okay. And 39% said they are fun and festive like Michael said. 61% said it is a costume copout. And we have some models back here. You may recognize these -- this is sweet will, Chaz, Jessica and Kim, and I feel that either you dress in a costume or you go completely the other way and don't dress at all. Well, I think that -- I actually like the sweaters. I think they look cool because they are saying we're ready to party for Halloween, but we didn't have time to get ready. It takes a lot of time to put together a great costume. It really does, so to me, I will sport this sweater and be proud of it with the -- they gave me the dracula with it -- honestly. This is a tooth joke. This is a vampire with a major gap between his fangs. Coming up, we have got one

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.