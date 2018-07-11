'GMA Day' celebrates the 15th anniversary of 'Love Actually'

More
Michael Strahan reveals the life lessons that one of his favorite rom-coms taught him.
2:33 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA Day' celebrates the 15th anniversary of 'Love Actually'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59033023,"title":"'GMA Day' celebrates the 15th anniversary of 'Love Actually'","duration":"2:33","description":"Michael Strahan reveals the life lessons that one of his favorite rom-coms taught him. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/gma-day-celebrates-15th-anniversary-love-59033023","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.