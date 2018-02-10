Transcript for 'GMA Day' Deals and Steals to support breast cancer initiatives

Tory Johnson is clearly overdressed. She's here with fabulous brands that support breast cancer. We've partnered with them for amazing savings. First up, I have you two modeling. Turn around and let them see it. Mine is a little short in the arms. That's okay. You're kind of a big deal. Doesn't matter if you're short in the arms. What does yours say? I don't know. Don't be a lady. Be a legend. L.A. Training company. There are slippers, robes, eye masks, everything from this company designed by a husband and wife team in Los Angeles. Super fabulous stuff that brightens your day. Normally $15 to $95. All at least slashed 52%. $7 to $45. Another popular one aquis. This is an aquis towel. Feel how thin that towel is but it's ultra absorbent. It's a big body towel. You can use it after the shower, the gym, yoga. The hair ones dry -- Cuts my shower time. Dries everything faster. It does. Plus we've got their silk pillowcase. $8 to $40 regularly. Slashed in half, $4 to $20. This is silk? Yes. I sleep on a silk pillowcase. It's also better for your skin. It doesn't age you. Really? Cotton pulls moisture out which causes wrinkles. Beauty blenders. This is the only way to put on make up. Three simple steps. Wet, squeeze, bounce. If it bounces you use less product. Flawless finish. That's why you both look gorgeous. I feel gorgeous. Big assortment. Normally $30 to $68. Everything from beauty blenders slashed in half starting at $15. Nice. Another fabulous one, baublerella, this is a fabulous company from Texas. This is blisters be gone. Put a little bit on the back of your foot before you put on the new shoe and it creates a barrier. I need that. This is their bling brush. Makes your jewelry fabulous on the go. Normally $17 to $30. All these products starting at $8.50. Mu -- name hairstyling. This is all about heat that's healthier for your hair. Curling Irons, travel sets. Everything from nume, $79 to $169, slashed in half starting at $39.50. This is called a neckerchief. We've got this super soft around your neck. Put that on around your neck. Then there's a scarf. Look how gorgeous you look. How did anyone not come up with this before? It's genius. It goes with a robe, a Jean jacket, a dress. I could go out for the day. They are so super soft. Seriously, tell me how soft this is. I know you said the robe was soft. That's another level. Normally $50. This is my biggest deal. Slashed by 60%. 20 bucks. This is great. We have some more giveaways. Good day for you. 24 hours to grab any of these deals at goodmorningamerica.com. We have a surprise for our audience. You're all going home with products from baublerella, aquis and name.

