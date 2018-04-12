Transcript for 'GMA Day's' exclusive interview with an audience member turned 'Instant Celebrity'!

Please welcome instant celebrity mark Winkleman. ?????? It's so nice to meet you. Mark, good to meet you. Nice to meet you. You look fantastic. Thanks, buddy. I've been a fan of yours for so long. You've done something different to the hair. Not really. Maybe it's the voluminizer. Could be. Audience: We love you mark Winkleman! Where are you from and what do you do for a living? I'm from Idaho. I'm an online teacher and pastor. You're a pastor. You got the goatee. You got the earring in. How long have you had the piercing? '90s. It was a deal with my daughter. If I did it, she would do it. I went first. She chickened out. Because you're a man of the cloth, I assume I know the message here. Would you say people that know you would say you were the same man you were 20 minutes ago. Have you changed at all? I feel like I haven't. We can ask my wife Sara. She might say differently. What a beautiful name. And spelled correctly by the way. Mine doesn't have an H. Hers doesn't either. Mark, you brought us an exclusive here. This is a project you've been working on. What's going on? This is in Israel at the dead sea. They told me if you put mud on your skin it has minerals in it. It makes you look younger. I went for the whole shebang. You're here with your beautiful wife Sara. You're visiting your son who is a bartender. What does the pastor order at the bar, wine and bread? That's a really good question. It's whatever comes with no alcohol in it. A mocktail. Mark, you've been written about endlessly. We can't go anywhere without seeing you being written up. You're everywhere. What is something about you that we don't know? Michael, I coached football for 20 years. Good record? Yeah. Six state championship football games and three state championships. Look at that, he's wearing his Seattle Seahawks bracelet on top of it to rub it in. We know this has been a special treat. We want to share you with the rest of the city. We've got a picture up. Let's show that beautiful bean footage. Oh, my word.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.