fellow hall of famers, deion Sanders and Brian urlacher. We're going to catch up with these guys and we're going to have a little fun, too. Welcome to the show, fellas. Thank you. Thank you. Good to be here. I wish we could say all the things flying back and forth. You're so mean. A little smack talk. Some verbal jousting going on right now. But I wanted to ask you guys about something that Michael keeps talking about. You both have hair. Awesome. Lots of it. Straight out of the gate. Don't you normally not have hair? I've never been jealous of any man or person in my life until I seen his full head of hair. I only knew him as being bald. I said, hey, man, what happened? And I saw him and I called -- hey, man, what happened he told me how this transpired. I want, that's nice, do they do it for black folks? I went to him, how did you get your hair back? I said, I got a procedure done. My buddy went and got it done, and if I didn't like it, I could shave my head bald. So if I looked funny with hair, it wouldn't be good. Well, I tell you -- And when you walked out, when I saw you both for the first time, I was like, how amazing, but did it take you guys a minute to get used to yourselves with hair? No. No. It took me a long time. Usually you don't have an option of going bald. That's not an option. So now you have the option of growing it back. I wanted hair, because it makes me feel better about me. Yeah, that's how I feel. At first -- I was bald for 15 years. Which is different and then once I got it, I was like, I look good now. Once you get a couple people saying you look good, man, you do look good. It's all it takes. We're going to see if you guys are any good at a game. We want to have some fun. It's team hall of famers over there and team half hall-of-famers over here. I like that. Team half hall-of-famers. So what we're going to do. They're Wheeling out the white board, and your teammate has to guess what you are drawing. You have 30 seconds on the clock. Get as many as you can in the 30 seconds and we're going to switch off and do two rounds of this. The winner is going to brag about it. The loser -- we're going to go over to this wheel, you have to spin the wheel and then you have to drink something nasty and weird. It's called drink it or draw it, or draw it or drink it. Whatever way you put it. The stakes are high. There's clam juice over there. Have you ever had clam juice? That's the one I saw. It's disgusting. You don't want it. Yeah, we smelled it. Deion, you draw first. Your category is sports. Don't let Brian see the card. 30 seconds on the clock. Ready? Don't show your card. I can see your card. Bow and arrow. Bow. I can see your card. Let's go to the next one. Okay. Looks like a cracker to me. Bowling lanes. Bowling. Bowling. Five, four, three, two, one. We got two. That was bad. We got two. You didn't get that. That's called archery. Bow and arrow, that's the same thing. Bow and arrow. Hey! So, sports are not my strong suit. You may have heard I don't have a hall of fame ring. So we're going to go with something I'm equally as passionate about. Wild animals. Deion, you got to blow the whistle. 30 seconds. I can see your card. Don't think you didn't talk about this before you came out. What the heck? Jellyfish -- elephant. Yeah, what is that? That looked like an elephant. A panda, a bear. That nose got weird. Let me skip. Five, four, three, two, one. No, no, no. Crocodile, I got it. No, no. Yes, I did. I got it. Brian, you're drawing deion. Showed the card the whole time. Did anyone guess elephant? Welcome to the jungle, people, that's an elephant. 1-1. I'm so bad. 30 seconds on the clock. I can't see. Wait. Wait. Wait. Lifting. Weight lifting. Oh, man. Going to need to do something. Thank you. Four, three, two, one -- That is horrible. What is that? Rollerblades. How? All I got to say is this, just because you can play football does not mean you can draw. C'mon. We got this. Right here. Dog, cat, mouse, jungle, elephant, big fat -- whoa, whoa, how how many legs. Hippopotamus? I know what that is. I don't know what that is. I know what that is. Oh, I know -- five, four, three, two, one. Zebra. It is over! It is over! It is a cheetah. We won! I got to say, that was a polar bear, and that was a cheetah. You guys win, come on over. All right. We're going to be nice. We're going to let you spin twice. Whatever you spin on the first time Sara will drink. So you guys spin. Depending on what it is. Spin that arrow. Maple syrup. Brian, Brian, spin the next one. Oh, my gosh. I can do the vinegar. I can do the maple syrup. I can't do sugar. You don't want to -- Cheers. I poured this just for you. We want to thank deion and Brian for coming by with all their hair. We really appreciate you guys.

