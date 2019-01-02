Transcript for Getting heart healthy with Michael and Sara

and we're decked out in support of women's heart health and in honor of today, a cardiologist is here to share everything you need to know to keep your heart healthy. Welcome. Yeah. Welcome, doc. Hi. Got to get my levels up. We have been hearing that heart attacks are on the rise in young women, but isn't there some startling statistic that heart attacks or heart conditions are the number one killer to of women? Absolutely. There is a myth that heart disease is just that for old men and that's not the case at all. It's the number one killer of women. So crazy. 1 out of 3 women is going to lose their lives to heart disease. That's a third of our mothers, a third of our sisters, a third of our girlfriends and we have done a good job of reducing heart disease overall, but the one group where it's actually increasing is young women ages 30s to 50, and we don't know why. We think part of it is stress and we think a lot of it has to do with the increasing numbers of young women with diabetes and blood pressure which is probably related to sort of poor exercise and diet. Yeah. Weight and diet. But, you know, when it comes to symptoms, what symptoms shouldn't we ignore? A really good question. So everybody thinks that heart disease or heart attack is going to be crushing chest pain like you see in the movies. While most men and women will have chest pain or chest pressure, women are more likely to have other symptoms, so just feeling short of breath or dizzy or nauseous or having heart racing or passing out. A lot of times it's hard to tell, is my chest pain related to my heart or not? And a good rule to use is the finger test. So if you can take your finger and you can't pinpoint where on your chest the pain is coming from or the pressure is coming from, it very well could be your heart and you should call your doctor immediately. Something that simple. Yeah, and what are some steps we can take? You're saying we don't exactly know what the cause is. What can we all be doing to help lower these numbers? Sure. So you know, there is a lot of things that we could do. One of the best things to do is get a good night's sleep. Oh, Michael's in trouble. So a recent study came out that said people who get less than six hours of sleep, they actually have increased buildup of cholesterol in their arteries which is the cause of heart attacks and stroke later on. It's important to get that good night rest. And of course, diet's important as well, and -- Tell them how long we were on these bikes for. I'll lose my wind. We're on these bikes because we're doing a heart test right now on air and at the end of the segment, the doctor is going to see if we past the test. Absolutely. I'm glad you brought up diet. Basically, we want to eat like a Greek. The mediterranean diet is the absolute best diet for your heart and it's rich in good fats like salmon and nuts like walnut. You want to use olive oil as your primary cooking fat. Don't use coconut oil. That was a big fad. It's a very high saturated fat and try to avoid red meat. No more than three to four times a month and get that fatty fish like salmon or tuna in two times a week. What else is there? Is exercise based anything? That can keep us moving? Sure. Before we get to exercise though, I wanted to bring up another important thing for women and that is knowing your pregnancy history. Pregnancy is, like, a stress test for women. Don't I know it? Totally. Her pregnancy history is awful. So women who have complications like high blood pressure or diabetes or risk is two to three times more than a person who had a Normal pregnancy. That's important to talk to your doctor. To just be aware of that. Absolutely. We have been riding this bike. No the thing is we're supposed to be able to sing a song? Absolutely. Like spin class. You want to get 150 minutes of moderate exercise is. The best way to know is the sing test. Only 1 in 5 people are getting their exercise, but if you can sing a song, you're not working hard enough. So let's try now. Okay. ??? Islands in the stream, that is what we are ??? Harder, come on. ??? No one in between ???

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.