Transcript for 'Hot Ones' host surprises Michael Strahan, Sara Haines with a spicy surprise

One is the co-host of "Fox NFL kickoff and the other is the host of "Fox NFL Sunday." Give it up for Tony Gonzalez and curt Menefee. What's up, fellas? Hey, man, good to see you. Good to see you. Hi, guys. Hello. Oh, my gosh. Sorry. That interrupted a very good hug. That's a lunch break. I'll go with you. Let's go. Come on, all of us. Lunch is served. Lunch is served. What's up, man? How you doing, Michael? Good to see you. You are the best. I appreciate it. Sara and Michael, you guys on this side, Tony, curt, on this side. Sean Evans, obviously and, Sean, Sean happens to be the host of the hottest YouTube show of all time actually. It's called "Hot ones." Explain to us why you brought us wings. On the show we interview celebrities while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings but today we're doing something even crazier. I love it. We're playing a game called truth or dab. Now, in front of you, you each have three scorching hot chicken wings. Oh, my gosh. I have some deeply personal questions for both teams. When I ask you a question you have a choice, you can either answer honestly or duck the truth by eating a scorching hot chicken wing. You're going to have to really get personal for me to -- But if I don't want to do it we both got to eat a wing. In order to avoid a wing, we'll start at the handle and work our way out and, Sara and Michael, we'll start with you. Tell us about the last lie that you told. Tell us about the last lie that you told. Wow. Already. Ducking that one. Already. Curt and Tony -- Is it spicy? I got to go home after this. Curt and Tony. Go ahead. So, we answer it together, right? You both got to answer. The last lie I probably told was I was happy to come here and do this show. Wow. I've heard that. I've heard that. It's getting hot in here. It's getting hot in here. That was before I found out about the wings. That's what I meant. Okay, the last lie I told, the other night we were watching TV after dinner, and I got four kids, and we're all sitting around and the food didn't agree with me that well and the dog was sitting there, so I figured -- I figured it was the right time. And everybody was like, oh, my god. What is that? And I was like, it's the dog. It's always the dog. It's always the dog. Who doesn't blame it on the dog? It's always the dog. All right. Better dogs than kids. That's true. Do I have to finish the whole wing? No rules. No rules. It's not the olympics. We do have another round of questions. Okay. Who is someone you'd like to block from your phone? Give me somebody you don't want calling you or texting you anymore and say their names on national TV. Wow. My god. We got to do a wing. I can't do this. Come on. Come on. You can do it. We can do it together. People do watch this. We can do this. All: Sara, Sara, Sara. I want to eat another wing. Eat a wing. Eat a wing. Eat a wing. It's going down. Michael and Sara. Oh, you should have just -- You want to answer this? I can do it. Just leave me alone. Oh, god. I'm okay eating a wing on this one. We're going to eat a wing. That's the game. Truth or dab and they're dabbing. Eat a wing. Eat a wing. Whoo. That one is hot. Oh, boy, okay. That's the game. That's the game. And here we are, round three, the wings are getting hotter. Yes, they are. The stakes are hotter. The questions are hotter. Milk. I tell you, I'll be honest with you. Y'all are yelling milk. The milk is not really helping. No, it doesn't really help. It's hot. One of the great myths. What has been your worst interview? Who has been your worst interview? We love this show. We want to stay on the air. They're up against the ropes. They're up against the ropes. I don't think we can answer this, Michael. They knew we couldn't answer this. Present company excluded. Present company -- my worst interview was what we just did over there earlier with curt and Tony. I said present company excluded. Ditto. So I guess we got to eat. Oh! Oh, my god. It gets real. It gets real towards the end of the gauntlet here. Let's hear it for Sara. What a trouper. Killing wings, killing wings. All right. Curt, Tony, the worst interview, your worst interview. Oh, geez. I'm not going to say the worse because -- well, because everybody has a bad day, and maybe it was the day that interviewed the person. Oh, don't do that. It's a bad interview. Who is it? I would say the most disappointing interview I ever did was Billy crystal. Absolutely humorless, didn't want to be a part of it. Not fun at all. Really? Wow. But he could have been having a bad day. We know who you won't interview ever again. Tony, how about you? Truth or dab, truth or dab, Tony. I don't interview people. I get interviewed. No. I don't -- I've never really interviewed people. Like famous people? Yeah. Is that -- a famous person? Do you understand the question? Oh, boy. You drank my water. I'm going to eat. I'm going to eat. Eat a wing. Eat a wing. Number three. That's the third question. Number three. Number three. That's number three. You got to eat number three. You got to suffer with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.