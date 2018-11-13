Transcript for Hugh Jackman reveals what his campaign slogan would be if he ran for political office

Reitman and the star of the film Hugh Jackman, the sexiest Hugh alive. Jason, it's a big year. Two major film festivals, "Tully" which we talked about that we loved. Thank you. Great job with "Tully." Now you have "The front runner." Tell us about the film. This was a story that happened when I was young enough that I didn't know it. In 1987 Gary hart the presumed next president of the united States wound up in a sex scandal and he wound up in the middle of the night with three journalists and no one knew what to do. He went from being the next president to no one in one week. It felt like a thriller and it had all this connective tissue to what we're talking about today. How did you know you wanted Hugh to play him? Everyone wants Hugh in their movies. It's more about Hugh staying yes. He's one of our greatest movies stars. He has this reputation of being overwhelming decent and overwhelming hard working. It's all true. I'll second that. He's one of the best people you'll ever meet in any walk of life. I'm coming back tomorrow morning. This is great. Any time. Will you? Back to work, it is your first time playing a real life person. Yeah. Your first time directing a film about someone who's a real life person. Who is going to watch the movie. Who is going to watch the movie. Did you talk to Gary hart about this? It was about the worst three weeks of his life. Not the making of the film. We both talked to him a lot. Yeah. We both met him. I travelled to Denver after it was done to bring him the film. Show it to him. I remember sitting outside the movie theater as he and his wife Lee watched the movie. It was the scariest screening I have had since my father watched my first short film. I was lucky enough. He was open and generous enough to invite me to stay with him and his family. He met me at the airport with a car. Shook my hand and I immediately felt at ease with him. I've never been in this situation before. I take this very seriously, any job of course. When you're in charge of somebody's story, the story we have about ourselves is the most precious thing we have which includes our families. It's who we are. I took it very seriously. I wanted him to know that. We've become really good friends. I admire him greatly. You speak of Gary hart losing a career in a week because of a sex scandal. How do you remedy where we are today? That wasn't meant to be completely funny. When you think about how times have changed in 30 years, that destroyed a man. Right. Now where we're at now is such a different time. You're right. I start my day the way everyone. You wake up and open your phone and you look at the news app and go what? We're trying to figure out how we got here. We're all trying to figure out that. Doesn't matter what your politics are, what side of the line you're on. As a film maker, I'm lucky I get to tell stories that allow me to chew on that. Inside this movie there's 20 main characters other than Hugh. Hugh is the star, but there were others. The journalists, campaign people, all trying to figure out what's happening as life is shifting under our feet. Whenever you have a campaign, you have to have a slogan. We did something the other day -- I don't know who created it. It was a screen writer. She did a Twitter thing where you take your last name -- You take your last name and add it to the last tweet that you -- Text. -- Text that you sent out. You guys have your phones on. So you start with -- Take your last name. Sara, you go first. This is great. Haines, gonna be a fun night. Are you serious? Yes. That is so good. I got a good one too. I want to see who you texted that to. Amy robach. I am seriously relieved. Mine is Jackman, that is gold. That's true. I like that. Jason. Reitman, about to go on TV. I'm wearing make up right now. I stand by that. Mine is Strahan, ha ha ha ha won't happen often. Sounds good to me. We all have winning slogans. This movie is definitely a winner. You're a winning combination. Thank you both for coming. We really appreciate it. "The front runner" is in select theaters right now and everywhere on Thanksgiving. Grab everybody and take them out to check it out. Hugh Jackman, Jason Reitman.

