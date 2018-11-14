-
Now Playing: Idris Elba shuts down 'James Bond' rumors
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba is People's Sexiest Man Alive and we are not surprised
-
Now Playing: Watch Stanley Tucci try to answer 100 questions in 1 minute
-
Now Playing: Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron tell "GMA Day" all about the CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: There's an Idris Elba doll and it looks nothing like Idris Elba
-
Now Playing: Why Serena Williams' 'woman' of the year GQ cover is drawing controversy
-
Now Playing: Nicole Kidman reveals she once considered being a nun
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley sings 'Somewhere on a Beach' live from 'GMA' in Nashville
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley performs 'Burning Man' live from Nashville
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley performs 'Living' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley talks about a balanced life on tour while on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron dish on the CMA's on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dierks Bentley performs 'Women Amen' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Steve McQueen discusses his new thriller 'Widows'
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Lady Antebellum
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Obama on what she hopes resonates most from her new book
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Brett Young
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Kelsea Ballerini
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: Lauren Alaina
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interview, Day 2: LANCO