Transcript for 'Behind the Insta' of Hilary Swank's craziest photos

More with our superstar and one of our favorite people, Hilary swank. Thank you. We are going to play a game called behind the insta. Anyone that follows Hillary knows she has some fun photos. We want to dive deep and figure out the story behind the photos. I've got a pointer. Looks like trouble. So behind the insta! What is going on here? That's hang gliding gone awry. I'm kidding. Gotcha! This is a movie I did called "I am mother." It will be coming out soon. This was in my trailer. I just thought it would be funny to take a picture like this. What's funny about this is, after we shot this day, I went to dinner. I just forgot -- To take your blood off? I didn't. I walked in and I was ordering food. There was a baby next to me and I was like hi and the mom was like this -- I turned and I was like geez. We got another photo. Oh! What is going on right here? That is called wrong. I hope it's a throw back. That's a throw back. That's me and my brother. I was maybe 13 there. What are you gazing at? What they put up, a fake sunset. What is that? Why do they make you do that? It really nails the awkward look. I want to say that two nights ago we had the premiere of "What they had." They said who do you want to look like? I said Diana moss. I was like is that too much? I wanted that big hair. I love Diana Ross. You probably don't have that picture. I said should I get a perm and they showed me that picture. Then they said no. What about this? When in Rome. Tall lady with a little card. This was a little shopping cart. For who, I don't know, but I used it because I always buy too much at the grocery store. What is that? What is in the cart? You had so little space and you chose whatever that was. I was going to get peppers I think. One more. That's the same movie. Are you in "Breaking bad"? That's good. No, but I would be. That's "I am mother" again. I'm in a hazmat suit. There's dangerous things in that movie you have to protect yourself from. Nothing says mother like a hazmat suit. That's good. You mentioned you're a scorpio? No, he is. I'm a Leo. We have an astrology segment. Will you stay with us? Yeah. Perfect. Hillary's going to hang out. Hillary's new movie is "What they had." It's in select theaters on October 19th. Check that out.

