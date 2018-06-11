Transcript for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen give relationship advice to 'GMA Day' audience

We're back with Jason Biggs and Jenny mollen. You're celebrating your tenth anniversary. We want to know how did you celebrate ten years of love and bliss? Wow. Well, we -- We went to Paris. Yeah, we went to Paris. Nice way to do it. Hung out in Paris. We hung out. I wanted Jason to meet one of my exes. True story. That's true. Are you serious? I swear. I like to run into an ex wherever I am. That's who I am. Don't applaud that. It adds some spice. Jenny has a thing. She's maintained some sort of friendship with most of her exes. Not really. I burned a lot of bridges. Well now you have. You tried to stay friends with them. They're like you're married a kids. Stay away. I end up writing about them. That too. You're the Taylor Swift of writing. I don't mean to, but then I do. It's like that let sleeping dogs lie. Jason said what I do is I like to wake the dog, teach it to speak and then I shoot it in the head. Jenny, why? I can't help myself. Theh I want to write about that. It's an endless cycle. So you refuse -- We love dogs. I promise. We're very animal friendly. We never hurt an animal. Sorry, guys. We were there. She was like my ex so and so still lives here. I'm like he's super cool. She's got a girlfriend. Maybe we could meet up for dinner. Meanwhile, we're in Paris for two nights to celebrate our anniversary and she wants to spend one night with her ex. I'm like sweetheart, you know what, no. We're not. Not happening. Put the foot down. Oftentimes you go along with it. That's part of the problem. That's what I love about Jason. He's the Ethel to my Lucy. He loves to go on the caper. I have done it enough times and she's like let's do it. I'm like, you know what, I don't want to do it anymore. That was the first ten years. This is the second ten years. Right. It's a new decade. You're super honest about your relationship. We wanted to see if you would answer some audience questions. It's Jenny and Jason, ask us anything. Oh, man. Ask us anything? We're going to start out with Dan and Katrina. What is your question? What do you have for Jenny and Jason? Hi, guys. Our question is how do you balance time for each other and time with kids? Good question. Hmmm. I don't think we do really. I feel like our kids consume most of our free time. Yeah. Wouldn't you say? I would say yes. It's certainly not balanced, but we're trying. I mean, the key is we try to do a date night a week. It's been about three weeks since that's happened. There was always Paris with the exes. Exactly. How do we balance it? We go visit her exes around the world. We can't just ask one question. We want another quick question. We have Lavern. Where are you? Lavern, what is your question? How do you keep the relationship sexy? Are you wearing a tiara? It's my birthday, 64. Happy birthday. Thank you very much. How do we keep it sexy? I don't know. Do you have any pointers? We try to have a date night and usually that leads to us going to sleep at 9:00 P.M. We're going to work on bringing sexy back. Thank you for joining us. You're hilarious. Thanks for having us. Check out Jenny's Instagram at dictator lunches. What a name.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.