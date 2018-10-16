Transcript for John Leguizamo's hilarious stories from the set

?????? Welcome back to "Gma day." You know our next guest. He's an Emmy and tony-award winning actor from "John will" and "Ice age." The list goes on and on. Now he's got a new special. It's called "Latin history for morons." Let's take a look. We're the most decorated minority in each and everyone of those wars. Where are our contributions listed or honored? Can you imagine if they were written back into history textbooks? Can you imagine how America would see us? More importantly could you imagine how we would see ourselves? Give it up for the one and only John leguizamo. That was deep. That was deep. That was a deep part of it. That was a serious moment in the show where I say what I really feel and think about Latin history and the exclusion of it. You know, we Latin people are the second oldest ethnic group in America after native Americans. Thank you. We have fought in every single war the country has had. 10,000 patriots fought in the revolutionary war. Cuban women in the revolutionary war sold their earrings and door knockers to feed the patriots. It's important work. Yes. You have a black board. You're a teacher and you talk about one of your teachers. I can't say his real name or it will be a lawsuit. Okay. It was a history teach. It was is145, a mad ghetto school. I apologize. He had a rearview mirror on the black board. He needed that. We were always running around. He would go, all right, legizmo. That's funny. I had every name. Lasagna. Legi-zombie. Did I get in trouble in school a lot? Be honest. Do I have to be? Am I being deposed. What is this? I did get in trouble. I wasn't a trouble maker. I was a fun maker. It ended up being in trouble. Can you clear up your name? You're not legizmo. Didn't know that. We were debating this in a meeting this morning. It's leguizamo. I say it leguizamo, but I mispronounce it. That's the mispronounce? Yeah. I adopted it that. The U is silent in Spanish. I couldn't explain that every day of my life. With this class, you own that. You're like -- You're going to hurt yourself. You're going to give yourself an aneurysm. I can barely say it. I almost tripped on it. It's like Chrissy Teigen. Leguizamo, is that right? Yes, close. Oh, leguizamo. Leguizamo. We uncolonized me. Thank you. I feel better. I remember going to see your show back in the day, "Freak" on Broadway. You must have been a kid. No. I'm an old man. That was mad inappropriate for your age back then. I was an old man back there. It took you 40 years to put this show together. You were bullied. The story is based on my son being bullied in eighth and ninth grade in school, racially profiled and cyber bullying. It was very aggressive. Being the ghetto nerd that I am I wanted to give him knowledge and give him words and facts to depend himself. That's what the show is about. It's all about giving my son the power. It helped me with my Latin self-doubt. It gave me the sense that I'm not a second class citizen. It made you stronger. Right. My son is now doing great. He's captain of the soccer team, ap classes. That's what it's all about. Your resume is probably one of the longest in the business. You've had over 100 roles. Not all good ones. I apologize. I've seen a lot of the good ones. You've had incredible co-stars. This is your sixth one-man show. Yes, it is. We wanted to play co-star confidential. We'll name a co-star and you have to tell us what you think the name of their one-man or woman show would be. Keanu reeves. "John wick." Valley dude. He always is like hey dude, I'm so cool. Matthew mcconaughey. "Lincoln lawyer." That's easier, naked man with bongos. Nicole kidman. The girl from down under. No. I don't mean it that way. That's not a #metoo moment. She's from Australia. That's down under. From the land down under. Thank you for clearing that up. Arnold schwarzenegger. The trumpenator. Leonardo Dicaprio. Oh, wow. We did some crazy things together. I can't go there. Bruce Willis. Snow chaser, we did the winter movie. There was no snow. We used soap suds. When you watch that movie back, it was snow suds. There was no snow af -- across America in the winter. Now I have to watch the movie back. That's it? I'm done. The man had 100 roles. You did a good job. You've got magic, white girl magic. "Latin history for morons" is hitting Netflix. That's on November 5th. Coming up, husband calling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.