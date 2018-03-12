Transcript for Magician Dan White stuns Michael Strahan and Sara Haines with his new trick

Our next guest has mesmerized audiences worldwide with his magic for over 20 years. He's here to dazzle us today. Please welcome magician, Dan white So excited. I'm excited too. Dan, you're over 20 years in the business. You have your show and it's been incredible. We do a show at the nomad hotel in New York. We've been doing a show every weekend for three years and it's been sold out every single year. It's a lot of fun. What are you going to show us today? We're going to do something really fun. You ready? We're ready. Before we do anything, I'm going to commit myself for a second. I'll put my wallet right there. I have a deck of cards for you. Put that on to the table. Hold on to it. I'll get back to you. I have another deck of cards for you, Michael. We'll do something interesting. My show incorporates, slight of hand, magic and mentalism. I'm going to try to do something right now that shows you all three things. Don't look at me. Keep your eyes on him. Here's the most important thing. I have a deck of cards. Every card is completely different. Every card is completely different in that deck. Very important to remember that. Every single card completely different. Usually magicians have you reach in and take out a card. I'm not doing that. Think of a card. Not this one. Get one in your head. Memorize it. Remember it. Remember the suit and the value. Yes. Perfect. Fantastic. Look at me. In a deck of cards there's high cards like the picture cards and there's low cards and cards in between. I want you to think of yours. Good. Is yours a high card? Nope. Low card? Yep. Real low? Yeah. One of the low numbers? Yes. Good. Here's what I'm going to do. This is the slight of hand part. I'm going to try to find your card in the deck without looking at them. You haven't said your card out loud. Let's give this a shot. Right there. I tell you right now, if that's the card, I'm leaving. For the first time say your card. Three of diamonds. Me next! Me next! Here's the thing, all the cards were different. You could have thought of any card in the deck. You could have thought of anyone. You didn't say it. What's crazier is I gave you a deck of cards. That's been in front of you the whole time. Yes. I want you to pick that up. Open it up. I'll open it up for you. I want you to take the cards and deal the cards. I want you to spell one card for each letter of his card. Spell t-h -- You can do it in one pile. T-h-r-e-e o-f d-I-a-m-o-n-d-s. There's the S right there. Turn it over. Remember, you could have thought of any card. You didn't even take it out. I'm freaked out. My wallet has been in front of everybody the whole time. Inside the wallet is one thing. You could have thought of any card. That's amazing. I'm keeping your wallet after that. You ain't getting this wallet back. Oh, my gosh, thank you so much. I have no idea how you do this. I gotta say it's the most incredible thing. Your show is sold out for three years for a reason. It's one of the best. If you get a chance, go see this show. Thank you. Be sure to check out Dan's

