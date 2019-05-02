Transcript for Marie Kondo tidies up with Sara and Michael

best-selling author and a world. -- World-renowned tidying expert. Sara, you're excited because you do this. I konmari everything. You have been talking about this for a long time, and I'm excited to meet her. It is the tidiest woman in the world. Please welcome Marie Kondo. ?????? Hi. So good to see you again. Hi, Marie. So good to see you. Okay. So welcome to our second home, our set. Wow. So how do we start in this space? The most important thing to greet the space first. I like to greet the studio first, if you will let me. I have read the book. Let's greet. Let's greet. So I think this will be a good spot over here. Let's sit down. I'm going to use some carpet to cushion. Usually I do this in my heart, but what we're doing is expressing gratitude for what the studio does for you every day. It allows you to do this show every single morning. I usually say this in my heart, but because we're on TV, you can just say it out loud. Say it out loud, Michael. Thank you, studio, for making me wake up early and for coming here with all these great people in our audience. And being able to inform people. Very grateful. What he said. Don't you think your love for the studio just kind of grew deeper since you expressed gratitude like this? Yes. Yes, absolutely. It did. It definitely did. It's so big. Okay. So my knees were about to -- thank you, Marie. She's closer to the ground. The kneeling is easier. So let's come over here. Come right over here. We want -- this is my favorite part is your folding. So Michael, I think you're there. I am there. So I have a question though. Sara has been talking about this for so long. What is the common -- We have a picture of my drawers in case anyone wants to see. What is the konmari method? Look at my drawers, Marie. Look at my drawers. I do it. I do it. So what's the konmari method? So konmari method isn't just a simple method of tidying your house on the surface. It's about exploring yourself, figuring out what you like and what you don't like. It's a journey of self-exploration, and it allows you to tidy your home and keep it neat. I like that. I need it because my home is a mess. So the most important step is learning how to fold your clothes the right way. Okay. So let's start with the camisole tank top. Oh, yeah. I wear these all the time. Fold both sides, into thirds. Perfect. A little bit. That's what you get. That's what you get for trying to show off. You always try to get ahead of the game. Uh-huh. Showing off a little. And then the strap side down. So what you are aiming for is this nice little, like, a rectangle. It's like a little taco. Perfect. Very nicely done. It looks good. I think so. And once you have it, pop it right in vertically. Now are you supposed to, like, how do you clean out -- we have so many clothes when it's very hard to get rid -- for me it's very hard to get rid of things. So the trick is not to look for clothes that you want to get rid of, but rather to focus on what you want to retain. What sparks joy for you. What kind of clothes spark joy for you? We're looking for those clothes, not what we want to get rid of. That's a good point. The positive way. Okay. Change the mind. Change the thinking. Is it three or four? Because I fold in four. It really depends on the size of the clothes. You can adjust. Okay. She still does it better than me. And this can go beyond clothes too? She's doing the socks. Choosing what sparks joy, what brings you joy is not -- of course, you can apply it to clothes, but other items too, that spark joy. Are we getting rid of them? No. These socks spark a lot of joy. I'm going to say. I am really digging this. This is very therapeutic. When we come back, you're going to help us with a very important thing. You're going to help us find joy and pick our chairs, Michael. Finally. Finally.

