Transcript for Mark Ruffalo lost his backpack in a taxi and miraculously got it back 12 hours later

I had a funny moment yesterday when I was on the Twitter. You know when news happens to -- so fast these days you can barely keep up with it? Yep. I look at Twitter and mark Ruffalo found a backpack and I'm reading it and I'm, like, you didn't know he lost a backpack. He tweeted a picture of what the backpack was and said, hey, you know, New York I love you guys. Someone let me know. Very quickly he posts again, hey. I got my backpack back. It worked and he got his bag returned after tweeting that out to people. He got the backpack back, but I'm pretty sure they went through that backpack before he gave it back. Well, you're not going to not look in the backpack. There was probably, like, a laptop, hulk hands. You're going to want to make sure it's okay by checking it first. Yeah. Have you ever lost anything like that in a cab? No, no, no. I'm a Virgo. We don't do that. I literally sit in the cab. I look at everything and can't pull away. I get out of the cab a little bit and look again. I'm, like, so sorry, sir. Wait one second. I didn't even move in the cab and I'm looking under seats and I'm, like, okay. And I'm, like, the person waiting, like, get off the phone, lady. What are you doing? Get out the car. I'm so sorry. One more second. I have never lost anything in a cab. I have left stuff on airplanes and it's almost, like, a walk of shame and you have to walk back on. They won't let you go back on though. I left my bag and everything. I don't know what I was thinking, but it was, like, a walk of shame. Oh, I screwed up. Got to walk past these people. I dated the guy who put the laptop in the seat in front of him and he left ree on three flights and you take two steps onto the little thing -- what is it called? The jetway. When you go and turn around, like, no, no. You can't come back here. But it's -- it's right there. But they are, like, they won't let you. There are major rules. They plan on using that laptop later on. His tweets were never answered and none of those laptops were returned. So. I saw something yesterday and

