Transcript for Michael gets 'cheesed' by Sara

Something that did make me laugh that is really strange, and I think you will agree with me on this. This has gone viral. I saw this. This is -- people do stupid They do stupid stuff. People do stupid stuff. When things go viral, there is a element of stupidity in there. It's partly hilarious and partly crazy. The trend is called cheesing. Have you heard of this? I heard a really funny laugh in People are throwing cheese on their babies' faces. That ain't called for. You know what? That's not cheesing. That is what you call bored parenting. They're defenseless. The kid can't do anything, so it's, like, shooting fish in a bucket. Like, why are you doing this? Rather than seeing it as silly as it was, we saw it as kind of competitive. Oh, I saw it as kind of competitive. I like when we use -- I like when we say things like we. We? Michael, can I try it on you please? I'm not going to do it to my kid, like -- Hold up. Why do you want to do it to me, but you won't do it to your own kid? Because -- okay. As a hall of fame defensive position -- You don't know football. There we go. You are the definition of, you can defend yourself. So no one's feeling sorry for this hall of famer, and I just want to clarify, this is processed cheese so we're not wasting food and arguably, you can't even call it food. So in case you feel the need, the lawyers are debating. It's a piece of processed cheese that we may or may not eat afterwards. So don't lose sleep over this. Okay? Do I need to be a baby and not defend myself? Don't defend yourself because I want to see if it will stick to you. Okay. Go ahead. Do it for my entertainment. I'm pregnant. One, two, three. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Okay. One -- okay, one, two, three. Wait. Third time -- last time. Give me a cheek. Your nose is not going to stick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.